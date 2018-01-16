Touring Australian Wanderers beaten by MK netball squads

MK Dons netball team welcomed players from the other side of the world as touring Australian Wanderers visited the town on tour.

But it was to be a long and fruitless journey for the Wanderers as there were a hat-trick of wins for Dons U14s, U16s and the Netters U16s Regional Squad.

The 2017 newly formed Dons netball performance squads are promoting netball in Milton Keynes and delivering strong performances with the U13 the U14 and U16 squads ranked top eight in the whole of the South region and the U14 and U16 squads currently in the running to get to national club finals.

Head coach Julie Tucker was delighted with the squads performance.

She said: “Playing overseas strong sides like world champions Australia only makes our girls stronger.

“There are currently 13 of the Dons and Netters club girls ranging between U13 and U16 all in super league franchise hubs showing the level of talent we have in our area.”

The success keeps on coming for Netters too, with the U16s hitting top spot in the South Region Development League after beating Royals.

>> If you’re interested in joining MK Netters or MK Dons, contact coach Julie Tucker on 07718 380451.