Trio of medals for rower Hearn

Chris Hearn has proven his indoor rowing prowess at three key indoor rowing championships spanning UK and Europe.

In December, the MK Rowing Club man entered the British Indoor Championships (BRIC) held at Lea Valley’s Olympic Park Velodrome, winning silver in both the 2K and 500m V35 events.

Chris Hearn

Continuing his success, Chris represented Milton Keynes Rowing Club again at the European Indoor Championships in Copenhagen, impressively winning bronze for his debut distance of 1K in the 30-39 lightweight category with a time of 3:11.3. He beat Damian Alonso of Spain (3:05.6) and Bergur Robert Dam Jensen of Faroe Islands (3:09.5) who were third and fourth at last year’s World Championships.

Back in the UK a week later, Chris gained gold at the English Indoor Championships held in Manchester for both the 2K with a PB of 6:41.9 and equalling his PB for the 500m.

Lou Rivett, Chairman of Milton Keynes Rowing Club said: “The club is very proud of Chris’s achievements, bearing in mind he only recently graduated from our successful Learn to Row course.

"Our aim is to attract new to rowing members and we are excited to have work started on a new boathouse, which will safely and efficiently store our boats – this is as a result of a big fundraising project.

"The subsequent refurbishment of the clubhouse will provide members to a vastly improved training area to attract more local people to the sport of rowing and indoor rowing."

This year’s Learn to Row course is scheduled for Monday April 22 at Caldecotte Lake, with an available two-hour taster session on Saturday April 6. No rowing experience is required, so if you fancy a new challenge this year head to the club‘s website www.mkrowing.org to find out more.