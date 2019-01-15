Turner turns up the pace to claim gold at Indoor Championships

Shaun Turner took his outdoor rowing prowess to dry land to win gold in the British Indoor Rowing Championships.

The MK Rowing Club captain dominated the U23s category, rowing 500m in 1.21, while finished 11th in the 2,000m event.

Chris Hearn deservedly bagged two silver medals in the Lightweight Men’s 30-39 age category 500 meters event (1.29) and the 2000 meters event (6.42).

A mixed relay team comprising of Women’s Captain Jo Heywood, Chris Wilson, Heidi Towse and Chris Hearn were placed a respectable 5th in the 2000 meters event.

One of the club’s septuagenarians, Malcolm Haynes, achieved a PB in the Lightweight 70-74 age category 2000 meters event with a time of 8.54.

Milton Keynes Rowing Club encourage all abilities and open their doors to new members. Both Shaun and Chris graduated from the club’s popular Learn to Row course. This year’s Learn to Row course is scheduled for Monday April 22 at Caldecotte Lake, with an available two-hour taster session on Saturday April 6. No rowing experience is required, so if you fancy a new challenge this year head to the club‘s website www.MKRowingClub.org to find out more.