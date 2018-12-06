Unlucky for Cyclones as their winning streak ends

MK Cyclones sit mid-table after the latest round of the British Dodgeball Association’s National League Fixtures at St George’s Park

MK beat ThunderDodge in the first game of the weekend. They were 8 points up at half time and took their foot off the gas, nursing injuries, to allow the opposition back into the game. The final score of 14-10 made it look a lot closer than it was.

The Cyclones, then, took on Derby Phantoms in a bid to go 13 games unbeaten in the league. Things started badly for MK and they found themselves 8-2 down at half-time, with some decisions not going their way. Skipper, Ed Raven, rallied the team and they came out all guns blazing, but it was too little, too late as a worried Phantoms team were relieved to come away with a 12-8 victory.

That result leaves them in fifth place in a very tight division, with games scheduled against local rivals, Bedford Rangers, and bottom team, Leicester Minotaurs, on 8 December.

The Cyclones’ 2nd team were boosted by the return of their Captain, Andy Glasgow, and caller, Alex Such, but they still can’t find a way to win a game in League 2.

Fantastic performances in both games, saw them lose, by a single set for the third time in four games. East Anglia Vikings took an early lead against the 2s and held onto it, as MK fought back to 11-9 heading into the last set. With all the momentum, they looked like getting a creditable draw until a hit by the Vikings, in the very last second, drew the set, leaving the Cyclones on the losing end of a 12-10 scoreline.

The last fixture of the day saw MK up against the Manchester Worker Bees and, for the third time in a row, came out losing 12-10.

With winnable games against Bedford Mighty Eagles and Bewdley Virtue Empire scheduled for the next meeting, MK Cyclones 2s are looking for a change of luck.

The Cyclones train every Wednesday evening at Cottesloe Sports Hall, Woughton Campus, Leadenhall. They are always looking for new talent and anybody interested in coming along to training can e-mail mkcyclones@hotmail.com for more information of visit our FB page @MiltonKeynesDodgeball.