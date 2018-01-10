Up-and-down return to action for MK Cyclones

It was a mixed-bag of results for the Milton Keynes Cyclones during the latest round of fixtures in the British Dodgeball Association National League 2 at St Georges Park on Sunday

Having lost players to injury and illness, it was a much-changed Cyclones 1st team that faced up to promotion rivals D.E. Dodgeball. Despite some good individual play, MK struggled against a clever, strategic team filled with experienced ex-internationals and ended up losing by 19-9.

Their second game of the day, against another top team, Bewdley’s Virtue Empire, followed a similar pattern, with the Cyclones losing early games until, with just 25 seconds left on the clock, Elliot Jones made a great catch at close range, resulting in the scores being levelled at 11-11. Captain, Ross Greig, celebrating his recent selection to the Scotland National team, then took charge of the match, making a hit and a catch in the final moments, to give the Cyclones a narrow 13-11 victory.

The Cyclones remain in the hunt for promotion and are just three points behind second placed DE Dodgeball, in a very competitive division.

The MK Cyclones 2nds were convincingly beaten by a strong London Storm team, 22-4, but turned their form around with some great counter-attacking teamwork, overturning the Hartlepool Mavericks 21-9 in their second game. The results leave them third from bottom as they approach the mid-point in the season.

Next up for the Cyclones is the Oxfordshire Open Tournament at Banbury on Saturday (13), before a difficult away cup tie on Shrove Tuesday against the Bedford Mighty Eagles who are currently third in the Super League.

Currently, MK Cyclones train on a Wednesday evening at Cottesloe Sports Hall, Woughton Campus, Leadenhall. They are always looking for new talent and anybody interested in coming along to training can e-mail mkcyclones@hotmail.com for more information or visit www.facebook.com/miltonkeynesdodgeball.