Van Gerwen sets sights on a fifth Masters title in Milton Keynes

World Champion Michael van Gerwen begins the defence of his Masters title against Jonny Clayton when top-flight darts returns to Milton Keynes next month.

The Dutchman, who beat Michael Smith on New Year's Day to win the PDC World Championship, will look to win his fifth consecutive Masters crown at the Arena MK, beginning with Welshman Clayton, who is making his first appearance in the tournament.

Smith will play Ian White, while former Masters champion James Wade comes up against Grand Slam of Darts winner Gerwyn Price.

World number two Rob Cross meets Joe Cullen, Peter Wright plays Adrian Lewis and former finalist Gary Anderson takes on Darren Webster.

Players Championship Finals winner Daryl Gurney will play 2016 Masters finalist Dave Chisnall, while Austria's Mensur Suljovic takes on Australian ace Simon Whitlock.

The £200,000 tournament begins with four first round ties on Friday February 1, with the remaining four games from round one being played on Saturday, February 2.

The tournament then culminates on Sunday, February 3, with the quarter-finals in the afternoon session and the semi-finals and final in the evening session.

