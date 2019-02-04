Van Gerwen wins fifth straight Masters title in Milton Keynes

Michael van Gerwen cruised to a fifth consecutive Masters championship as he beat James Wade 11-5 in the Marshall Arena on Sunday.

The world champion was in untouchable form as he claimed the crown, twice checking out 170s on Sunday, in the final and in the semi against Dave Chisnall.

Michael van Gerwen in the final against James Wade | Lawrence Lustig/PDC

He said there was plenty more in the tank after the final, and his average of 99 showed just that, but with 20 consecutive wins in Milton Keynes, it is proving to be one of his favourite venues in the world.

The first five games went with the throw before the Dutchman broke Wade, then taking a 7-3 lead. Despite Wade breaking back immediately for 7-4, the writing was on the wall as Mighty Mike romped to victory.

"I'm happy, I did enough." he said. "I had more in the tank but I'll keep that for the Premier League! It would be great to win that for a fifth time, but who cares? I need to enjoy this moment.

"I just like beating people! I'm here to win this tournament, I don't want to give anyone an opportunity to beat me. Even without my best performance, I won all my games. That gives me confidence for the rest of the season."