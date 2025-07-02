Why disc golf at Box End Park might be Bedfordshire’s best kept secret

A look down the fairway at Box End Park. Players aim to throw their disc through the trees and land it in a metal basket in the distance.

If you thought Bedfordshire’s sporting thrills ended with a stroll along the Embankment or a jog round Willen Lake, think again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just a short hop from Milton Keynes or Bedford, Box End Park is serving up something a little different: disc golf, a sport where the countryside becomes your course and the biggest challenge might just be the breeze off the lake.

Disc golf, for the uninitiated, is a beautifully simple blend of golf’s aim and the playground freedom of frisbees. Instead of clubs and balls, you are armed with flying discs, aiming for elevated baskets dotted around lakeside fairways and woodland glades. The result is a game that’s easy to learn, surprisingly addictive, and perhaps best of all, just as suited to families and first-timers as it is to die-hard throwers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What makes Box End Park stand out is not just the course design. You’ll find plenty to keep you guessing, from open drives that tempt big throws to wooded holes where accuracy is king. It’s the atmosphere. Here, the fairways are carefully mown, the baskets solid and well maintained, and there is a distinct sense of escape. Paddleboarders skim the water nearby and the resident herons look on with mild curiosity.

A raised basket on a barrel adds just enough challenge to keep things interesting at Box End Park.

Unlike some courses hidden in forgotten corners of council parks, Box End is alive. The amenities make all the difference. Free parking, a café for pre-round coffee or a post-game bacon bap, a lakeside bar for those who prefer their sport with a view, and modern toilets that put many bigger venues to shame. If you’re used to disc golf meaning a muddy field and the odd confused dog walker, this is a revelation.

It’s not just about the throw, though. There is a sense of community here that can be hard to find elsewhere. Whether you’re flying solo, bringing the kids, or rounding up friends for something new, you’ll find Box End both welcoming and well organised. The clear signage and thoughtful course layout mean there’s no need to wander lost in the rough or wonder where the next tee might be.

Best of all, you do not need a special membership or top-end gear to get started. Bring a couple of discs, a sense of adventure, and you’re set. If you need pointers, you’ll likely bump into a local or two willing to share tips, or just cheer your attempts at that nerve-testing water carry on hole sixteen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With disc golf growing rapidly across the UK, Box End Park has quietly set a new standard. It’s an honest day out that combines challenge, fresh air, and a bit of British eccentricity. It might just be Bedfordshire’s best-kept secret. At least, until you try it for yourself.

If you want to know more or plan your visit, you can find a full review and practical tips at GolfWithDiscs.com: