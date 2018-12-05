Winter season continues for MK Rowing Club

Rowers from Milton Keynes have competed all over the country recently.

The women’s D4+ and the Men’s Open Band 2 raced at the prestigious Upper Thames Autumn Head along 3K of the Henley Reach. The Men’s crew; Charlie Blewitt and Shaun Turner, were only a few seconds off the winning Abingdon Crew with an impressive time of 11.56. The WD4+; Helen Smith, Paula Heywood, Jayne Skeith and Suzanne De Maine coxed by Chris Wilson had an excellent race to win by 7 seconds over national rival Weybridge in a time of 12.04.

M8 4+

On the same day, Senior MasA Sculler, Ian Graney took to the water at Huntington Head of the River to battle against more experience crews and with a handicapped time to complete the course in 19.12.

A remarkable 11 crews raced at Star Head, Bedford, resulting in two wins for the club. The successful combination of Open 2x Band 1 scullers; John Smith and Shaun Turner powered their way to a win with a time of 7.59. Club Captain, Karen Wilson competed in a Milton Keynes derby against club mate Liz Fryer to secure a win in her first single W1x scull in several years, with a time of 10.51. A special mention for Izzy Blake, who trains at Caldecotte Lake, who took a win for Bedford in WJ16 1x.

Two senior crews were back in force at the 5K Wallingford Head of the River. W8C+; Jo Heywood, Paula Heywood, Jayne Skeith, Kate Smith, Katharine Billingham, Suzanne De Maine, Karen Wilson and Jen Pilcher had stiff competition against top London clubs. They had a solid race with most racing at a lower age category than usual to finish third.

The Men’s Open 4+ Band 1; John Smith, Shaun Turner, Charlie Blewitt and Paul Windsor produced a good time of 17.59 finishing fourth. Both crews were coxed by Chris Wilson.

The MK Development squad

Milton Keynes Rowing Club is committed to developing new members to participate in racing, and the new development squad took to their first head race at the Isle of Ely Rowing Club in November. Over a 500m course, Milton Keynes successfully gained a win for the stable coxed quad event.