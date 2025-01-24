Woburn & Wavendon football team set to walk into next two seasons with new sponsorship

WWFC U7 Whirlwinds team

Independent housebuilder, Dandara, has recently sponsored Woburn & Wavendon FC’s U7 team ‘Whirlwinds’ for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons.

The sponsorship has contributed toward new kits for the U7 Whirlwinds team, who are now set to play these two football seasons in style.

Woburn & Wavendon Football Club was founded in 1976 and is one of the oldest and largest in the area. The club has over 580 boys and girls of all abilities playing for nearly 45 teams, who are supported and watched by around 1,000 parents. WWFC aim to help players develop their full footballing potential and help them make friends, with new generations of former players tending to come back to join the teams.

Rachel Lindop, Sales Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “Dandara prides itself on supporting the local community, so it’s really exciting that we are able to support one of the longest standing football clubs in the local area to our Abbots Place development. Grassroots football is incredibly important to communities, with lots of locals involved in some way or another. I am looking forward to seeing the U7 Whirlwinds team step out onto the pitch in their new kits – hopefully they go on to win many games!”

Ben Coles, Woburn & Wavendon FC committee member, added: “The support from local Buckinghamshire businesses like Dandara really helps keep us going and helps us bring smiles to our teams faces when they can get a brand new smart kit for the season ahead. As we are such a big club, it isn’t always easy to ensure that all the teams have up to date kit so we are extremely grateful for Dandara’s two-year sponsorship, and we can’t wait to see the U7 Whirlwinds team representing the club in their new kits. We look forward to seeing Dandara on pitch side showing them what our teams are made of.”

Abbots Place is now fully reserved, however Dandara is also currently selling homes nearby at it’s The Acres and The Muse. Dandara is selling a selection of one and two bedroom apartments and three and four bedroom homes from plan at The Acres, with prices starting from £435,000 for a three bedroom home. The Muse has its final home remaining, priced from £378,000 for a three bedroom home.

To find out more about The Acres and The Muse available, please visit www.dandara.com/the-acres / www.dandara.com/the-muse or call 01908 036 284 / 01908 875 620.