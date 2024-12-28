Carlisle fans call for Williamson's head after Cumbrians drop to bottom of League Two

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

Thursday’s defeat to rivals Morecambe saw Carlisle United drop to the bottom of the Football League

Pressure is mounting on former MK Dons boss Mike Williamson after fans called for his head on Boxing Day when Carlisle United slumped to the bottom of League Two.

The Cumbrians faced bottom side Morecambe at Brunton Park, but Gwion Edwards’ 61st minute goal resigned the hosts to a 1-0 defeat, dropping them to the foot of the table.

Since leaving Dons in favour of Carlisle, Williamson has won just three of the 18 games he has been in charge of, drawing six and losing nine.

With some discontent already amongst the Carlisle fans, Thursday’s home loss prompted some to call for Williamson’s head late in the game, chanting for him to get sacked in the morning, with the head coach being booed off the park at the full-time whistle.

Speaking about the chants afterwards, Williamson told the Carlisle News & Star: “I can completely understand their frustration and their anger, but for me, the only way of convincing them is getting results.

“We'll not be able to say anything that is going to change people's minds. I hope that when we do turn it around and we are winning games, then their opinions are able to change.

“I've got a job and I'm going to watch the game right now, just look at what's available and now my focus is on lifting the boys. I don't have to lift myself, I've got to lift the boys. As a coach and staff, we've got to do everything we possibly can.”