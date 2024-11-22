How MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town on Saturday

How MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood TownHow MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town
By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:00 GMT

Injuries and returns could prompt Scott Lindsey into making a handful of changes to his MK Dons side to face Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

With MJ Williams side lined with a hamstring injury, which forced him out against Cheltenham last week, a defensive chance is afoot, with both Nico Lawrence and Sam Sherring back in training this week and in contention for a start at Highbury Stadium.

Liam Kelly is also back in contention after marking his return from injury against the Robins last week, while Tom Carroll is also back on the available list after an ankle injury kept him out in recent weeks.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up against Fleetwood

#1 Tom McGill

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Tom McGill | Jane Russell

#17 Luke Offord

2. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

#23 Laurence Maguire

3. Centre back

#23 Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

#26 Nico Lawrence

4. Centre back

#26 Nico Lawrence | Jane Russell

