How MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town on Saturday

With MJ Williams side lined with a hamstring injury, which forced him out against Cheltenham last week, a defensive chance is afoot, with both Nico Lawrence and Sam Sherring back in training this week and in contention for a start at Highbury Stadium.
Liam Kelly is also back in contention after marking his return from injury against the Robins last week, while Tom Carroll is also back on the available list after an ankle injury kept him out in recent weeks.
Here’s how we think Dons could line-up against Fleetwood
