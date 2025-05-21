The list of planned road and rail closures is shorter than usual for the bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes travellers, fortunately, will dodge many of the usual rail works carried out over the holiday period, although people are still advised to check their journey before they set out.

Network Rail will be carrying out some planned engineering work across the West Coast Main Line and there will be a reduced timetable and longer journey times on certain routes throughout the whole bank holiday weekend. But nothing is planned specifically for the MK area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the number of large events and public gatherings happening across the country means trains may be busier than usual – and that could mean slight delays.

Roads can be busier than usual over the bank holiday

The service between London Euston and Tring / Bletchley will be slightly reduced, with the very early 05.31 train from Bletchley to Euston not running. Similarly the 18:06 and 18:34 Euston to Bletchley is not scheduled, while the 17:20 Euston to Northampton service will terminate at Bletchley (at 17:55).

A National Rail spokesperson said: “Some train companies will also be making changes to their timetable, and to some train times, to match services to the number of customers travelling. We do recommend that you plan your bank holiday weekend travel in advance. Check before you travel using the National Rail Journey Planner.”

Meanwhile, on the roads, the list of planned works and expected delays is also shorter than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long-standing upgrade works on the A5 Watling Street Roundabout to the A4146 junction will continue to cause moderate delays, as it has done since January. But the good news is that the work is due to finally finish next month.

Similarly, the lane closure will remain on the A5 southbound at Little Brickhill for National Highways reconstruction. This is expected to last until the end of August.

Between 9pm on Saturday May 25 and 4am on Sunday May 26, there will be slight delays (under 10 minutes) on the A5 both directions from Kelly’s Kitchen to Bletcham Way interchange. This is due to a bridge inspection on behalf of Network Rail.

However, drainage works that have necessitated the recent lane closure between junction 14 and junction 15 of the M1 are due to finish on at 5am on Friday May 23, just in time for the extra bank holiday traffic.