Milton Keynes City Centre 50p bus travel scheme extended
Bus operator Arriva has extended the Hopper Fare promotional scheme, which was due to end in August, with support from Milton Keynes City Council.
It allows passengers to travel between The Central Rail Station, The Point for Centre:MK, Midsummer Place and The Theatre District at a reduced rate, with fellow bus companies Uno and Stagecoach Midlands also taking part.
Toby France, the head of commercial at Arriva said: ‘Bus passengers in the UK spend almost £40 billion pounds each year in shops, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, so ensuring bus travel within Milton Keynes City Centre is both affordable and readily available is really important for our local economy as well as to bus users.’
Earlier this month, Arriva announced changes to bus services across the city in a bid to make them ‘more simplified and consolidated’ and more ‘user-friendly’.