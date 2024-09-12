MK is among the 'big cities' featured in a new guidebook.

The former borough was given city-status in 2022, during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, due to its rapidly growing population.

And now, its rightful status has been endorsed by new guidebook Bright Lights, Big Cities which visits all 76 existing cities across the country, to find out the best of what they have to offer.

Author Peter Naldrett said: “Towns all over the UK are now clamouring for the right to be elevated to city status, but being a city isn’t just about the size of the area or the number of people who live there. Cities become cities when their history is recognised as significant, their present is agreed to be important, or their future is planned to be great.”

In the book, travel writer Peter looks at familiar places from an entirely new angle, as well as exploring the less-known corners too.