Paris might be a couples cliché – but it’s one that delivers every time. And this rare Wowcher deal gives you something most Paris breaks don’t: a 4-star hotel in the actual city centre, with Eurostar travel included, from just £119 per person.

Even better? You’ll be staying near the Marais – arguably the most romantic arrondissement in Paris. It’s where Parisians go to fall in love. Think quiet cobbled lanes, stylish cafés, riverside walks and candlelit bistros far from the tourist traps. Deals this central, at this price, are almost never available – and they won’t hang around long.

I actually spent a few days in Paris recently, staying in this exact part of the city – and I was amazed by how different it felt. I’d never been to the Canal Saint-Martin before, and it was one of the highlights: peaceful, laid-back, but full of life and just far enough from the crowds. I spent hours happily wandering the streets, dipping into hidden cafés and quirky little shops I’d never have found with a map. It was the Paris I didn’t know I’d been missing.

This is a genuine central location, with your choice of two top-rated hotels:

Marceau Bastille Hotel – elegant, Parisian and walking distance to the Seine

citizenM Paris Gare de Lyon – ultra-modern with smart tech and great links

Both have en-suite rooms and fast access to major sights like the Eiffel Tower, Louvre and Notre-Dame. The Eurostar from London is included, so you can skip the airports and roll straight into the heart of Paris.

Only a limited number of dates and rooms are available at this discounted rate, so if you’re tempted, don’t hang about. Deals this rare in this location almost always sell out fast – especially when they include a luxury stay and Eurostar.

