Feeding gators, stroking sloths and Harry Potter thrill rides in a week of Florida fun

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s always something new and exciting on the agenda in Florida’s theme parks and that’s what has kept our family going back again and again. This time our multi-generational group needed a very spacious base and we found it in Kissimmee, the vacation home capital of the world.

Day 1

Our jaws dropped as we first looked around our huge luxury villa, complete with pool, jacuzzi, cinema room, games room, and the, all important, Hogwarts-themed bedroom for our 11-year-old Harry Potter fan Lillie. The younger Princess of the group, Joy aged two, had a Mickey and Minnie Mouse or sparkly Disney Frozen room to choose from. There are many resorts in Kissimmee to choose from, all near to the theme parks, and ours was Championsgate which has a range of accommodations from condos to mind-blowing mansions. https://www.jeevesfloridarentals.com

Day 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatorland, which opened in the 1940s, is home to 3,000 alligators, many rescued, even rare, white leucistic specimens and other animals to see. We all ‘felt the fear and did it anyway’ zip-lining across a lake full of large gators and also went within a few feet of these giants to feed them with some tasty raw chicken. The biggest, named Buddy, was 13 ft long and weighed 1,200 Lbs. www.gatorland.com

Day 3

Universal Orlando Resort with its two parks, and more experiences to come next year, has grown so much over the years. Here we found hardcore thrills and rides. My own favourites are the simulator experiences - Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spiderman and the truly incredible Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. The two Harry Potter-themed areas – one in Universal Studios and the other in Islands of Adventure – are simply stunning recreations of the films with attention to detail akin to a real film set. The Hogwarts Express train takes you between Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley (two-park ticket needed). But the biggest hit for the thrill seekers in our party was definitely VelociCoaster in Jurassic World. With their Express tickets they were able to ride it more than once and rated it the best rollercoaster they had ever been on. An action-packed day to remember forever.

Day 4

Facial treatments at Margaritaville Resort Orlando’s St Somewhere Spa for myself and sister Lynn, followed by a relax by the pool with lunch and cocktails on tap. www.MargaritavilleResortOrlando.com

In the evening we all stepped back in time - to the 11th Century - to join in a feast of jousting and spectacle at Medieval Times. Our feast of a chicken dinner was eaten peasant-style with our fingers See www.medievaltimes.com. Another dinner show that’s fun for all ages too is Pirates Dinner Adventure with some swashbuckling and aerobatic antics. www.piratesdinneradventure.com

Day 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Wild Florida Airboats and Gator Park, Lillie ticked off another wishlist event by getting up close and personal with two sloths. Being able to stroke Guy and Chloe as they munched on mango was another unforgettable moment. This park, about 40 minutes outside Kissimmee, has many more animals to discover and with a thrilling airboat ride and safari park drive-thru, it makes a lovely way to discover Florida’s authentic countryside. www.wildfloridairboats.com

Days 6 and 7

There was no more magical way to end our Kissimmee stay than to explore Walt Disney World’s four theme parks that had new adventures to discover, not least Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios. Our first sight of the Millennium Falcon was a wow moment, but the whole area is full of fun detail.

At Magic Kingdom, with its beautiful princess castle, rides for younger children include the iconic teacups and It’s A Small World. The latest, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, is another magical, musical adventure. At Epcot I skipped the queue on my favourite ride Test Track by using the single rider lane. A tip worth knowing. Here Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the newest big ride and at Animal Kingdom Avatar Flight of Passage was given a big thumbs up by us.

Using the My Disney Experience app and the Genie+ service with Lightning Lane queue strategy was invaluable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our action-packed week proved a multi-generational hit and we know next year there’ll be more new things to discover!

Travel facts

More information from Experience Kissimmee from www.experiencekissimmee.com and www.visitflorida.com

Orlando Attraction Tickets offers the 2024 Universal Orlando 3 Park Explorer Ticket (including Volcano Bay water park) for £305 per adult and £295 per child. The Universal Express Pass starts from £89 for use across both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. See www.orlandoattractiontickets.co.uk or call 0800 228 9333. Visit www.universalorlando.com for more.

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort: Two-week package for two adults and two kids: One free quick-service meal per day - save £265 per adult; one non-alcoholic/alcoholic drink per meal; Disney 14-Day Magic Ticket for the price of a 7-Day; Memory Maker worth $210 (about £165) at the gate; includes a £200 saving on your package. From just £68 per person, per night. Free Disney Dining and Drinks is back on the menu at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for 2025 holidays. More information at www.disneypackages.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

America As You Like It (www.americaasyoulikeit.com / 020 8742 8299) has a seven-night self-catering holiday from £1,115 per adult and £745 per child (2-11yrs), based on four adults and two children sharing, and including return flights from Heathrow to Orlando on Virgin Atlantic, seven days fully inclusive minivan rental and seven nights self-catering in a five-bedroom private home with pool at Championsgate.

Booking an Airport Lounge with Holiday Extras brings more holiday with less hassle. Access to the No1 Lounge at Heathrow T3 starts at £40. For more information and to book, see HolidayExtras.com or call 0800 316 5678.