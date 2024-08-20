Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tourist hotspots in Europe have been evacuated due to extreme storm warnings.

Severe storm warnings have been issued across Europe with heavy rains causing significant flooding in major tourist destinations, prompting the closure of beaches and the cancellation of flights. The extreme weather has hit several countries, including Austria, Spain, and Greece.

Off the Italian coast in Sicily, a luxury sailboat carrying tourists capsized and sank after a storm hit the boat resulting in one confirmed death and several people missing. The British-flagged 56m yacht, Bayesian, had 10 crew members and 12 passengers, including British, American, and Canadian nationals. Rescue operations are ongoing.

In Spain, the Balearic Islands have been severely affected, with torrential rains flooding roads and forcing evacuations. The Spanish emergency military unit has been deployed to Mallorca to assist with the crisis. The national weather agency, AEMET, issued an orange alert for the entire region, warning of continued high risks of storms.

In Greece, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) has issued warnings for thunderstorms across the western, central, and northern regions. Tourists in the Ionian Islands, a popular destination, have received phone alerts about the impending storms. The phone alerts advise holidaymakers to take shelter as thunder and lightning are expected to accompany the heavy rains.

Austria has also been hit by extreme weather, particularly the Alpine regions and parts of Vienna. Fast-moving floods in areas like St Anton have caused severe damage, while record rainfall in Vienna led to widespread disruptions, including traffic chaos and rail transport delays. Fire services in the capital were called out more than 450 times on Saturday (17 August) due to the downpours, according to state broadcaster ORF.

“Heavy storms have done great damage in many parts of Austria,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on X, formerly Twitter. In Vienna’s Doebling district, officials registered 110 litres of rain per square metre, which ORF Vienna meteorologist Kevin Hebenstreit said was a record for August rainfall in the city.