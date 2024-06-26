A look inside Glastonbury's glamping complex - where it costs £28k for the weekend festival
The video takes a tour inside the The Tipi Tenthouse Suite - Glasto’s most luxurious glamping experience which costs £27,999. The tent includes five double bedrooms with a dining area, en-suite shower room, a flushing toilet, a bougie carpeted floor for comfort and deckchairs for lounging outside.
While on-site, guests can enjoy a a la carte restaurant and a spa complete with hot tubs, pools and saunas. Those who hate the camping part of the festival have a home away from home with wooden doors, a dining table and large windows.
Luxury dining and swimming pool at Glasto
The Tipi Tenthouse Suite is priced at £28k for six people but guests can add on an extra two festival-goers for a fee. It is billed as a place which will "allow you to share your experience with those closest to you whilst giving you your own space too".
The rooms even come with mood lighting and car parking passes included so guests can skip the hassle of fighting in queues for somewhere to park. The Pop-Up Hotel who run the glamping experience also offer an a la carte restaurant, premium bar and a swimming pool.
Helicopter landing and private security for festival
Guests can also treat themselves to visiting the Wellness Spa for the hot tubs and a pool as well as a beauty salon offering booked treatments. There is even a concierge service and 24 hour private security - and they'll even help you to land your chartered helicopter.
