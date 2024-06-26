This video More videos

Video shows what it’s like inside Glastonbury's poshest 'tent' where guests can enjoy a luxury festival experience with an en-suite shower, swimming pool and even a helicopter landing pad - at a cost of £28k.

The video takes a tour inside the The Tipi Tenthouse Suite - Glasto’s most luxurious glamping experience which costs £27,999. The tent includes five double bedrooms with a dining area, en-suite shower room, a flushing toilet, a bougie carpeted floor for comfort and deckchairs for lounging outside.

While on-site, guests can enjoy a a la carte restaurant and a spa complete with hot tubs, pools and saunas. Those who hate the camping part of the festival have a home away from home with wooden doors, a dining table and large windows.

Luxury dining and swimming pool at Glasto

The Tipi Tenthouse Suite is priced at £28k for six people but guests can add on an extra two festival-goers for a fee. It is billed as a place which will "allow you to share your experience with those closest to you whilst giving you your own space too".

The rooms even come with mood lighting and car parking passes included so guests can skip the hassle of fighting in queues for somewhere to park. The Pop-Up Hotel who run the glamping experience also offer an a la carte restaurant, premium bar and a swimming pool.

Helicopter landing and private security for festival