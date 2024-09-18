Adorable video shows lemurs doing yoga in the sun at Blackpool Zoo
Super-cute footage (click to play above) captures the moment when lemurs stretched out in what looks like a yoga position, in order to soak up the sun.
They use the warmth to heat their bellies and regulate their body temperature, especially on cooler mornings.
They live in Lemur Wood, and are described as naturally curious residents at Blackpool Zoo. The official website says: “Come face to face with the stars of the Dreamworks’ film, Madagascar and watch them jump across the walkway within inches of you! Their favourite pastime is sitting in yoga positions enjoying the sunshine!”
The three species are ring-tailed (the most recognisable of all lemurs), red-ruffed and red-fronted lemurs.
