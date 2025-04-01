This video More videos

Watch the moment Brooke Rentsch, and her husband, Duncan, returned from a relaxing two week-long break in Bali to discover their house had been ‘wrecked’ by pranksters.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With April 1st upon us, we’re sharing footage of pranks and funny moments from the last year.

Watch newly-wed couple return from honeymoon to find home ‘wrecked’ by pranksters

Footage shows the moment a newly-wed couple returned from their honeymoon to find their home had been ‘wrecked’ by pranksters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooke Rentsch, and her husband, Duncan, both 21, travelled back from a relaxing two week-long break in Bali to discover their house had been turned upside down by relatives playing a prank.

Duncan's brother, Cooper, 17, and his cousins had let themselves into their home and had wrapped their Mazda CX5 car in cling film. Their light switches and door handles were covered in Vaseline and their pillowcases were filled with cheese popcorn. The culprits had even streaked toilet paper all over the house and left cups of water all over the two bathroom floors.

When one of Duncan's cousins involved in the prank was on his honeymoon, Brooke and Duncan sneaked through a rooftop skylight to get their revenge. After dumping the streaks of toilet roll and filling up cups of water, the couple unscrewed their furniture and froze their cutlery.

Brooke said the prank is a family tradition, with Duncan’s parents having done the same thing when they got married. The prank war shows no sign of ending anytime soon, with the couple confirming that another wedding is on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incredible moment daring construction worker almost conquers viral 'ladder challenge'

A video shows a construction worker almost nailing the ‘ladder challenge’.

The worker balanced the ladder, with no support to rest it on, and ran up the rungs.

He very nearly reached the top, before the ladder fell back towards the ground.

His fellow workers can be heard clapping and cheering, with one heard shouting, “He’s done it!”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Hilarious’ moment dad falls off wheelie bin and into bushes captured on doorbell camera

This doorbell footage shows the hilarious moment a dad fell off his wheelie bin, into his garden bushes.

Dad-of-two Matt Gentle climbed onto the bin in an attempt to change the batteries in two security cameras at his home in Croydon, South London however the bin, not being as strong as he initially believed, collapsed.

He fell backwards into the bushes, before helping himself up and giving a delayed “ow”.

Matt says his wife and kids have enjoyed watching the footage of his fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dad faceplants floor after falling over son’s bike

Doorbell footage shows the amusing moment a dad fell over his son's bike which had been left on the driveway of their home in Wales.

The dad was on his way to the shops when he walked straight into the bike and fell face-first onto the pavement.

He picked himself up and said he walked back into the house “out of embarrassment.”

His wife said he was worried he had broken his toe, however, despite a few scrapes, he was fine.