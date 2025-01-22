Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CCTV shows the moment a disqualified driver, travelling in excess of 45mph in a 30mph zone, strikes a pedestrian - throwing her 30 metres across the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A disqualified driver has been jailed after fleeing the scene of a shocking hit and run in Hull, which saw a woman thrown 30 metres across the road.

Luke Gough, 36, of Marfleet Lane in Hull, was driving the car down Princes Avenue, in the early hours of Sunday 31 July 2022 when he struck the 42-year-old, who was crossing the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead of stopping, he and passenger Gemma Johnson, 30, carried on driving at speed.

The woman was rushed to hospital where she underwent three operations for a fractured spine, broken leg, a torn ligament, and a dislocated knee.

Moments after the collision Humberside Fire and Rescue were called to a car on fire on Hopwood Close, half a mile away.

It turned out to be Gough's black Audi A3 which had substantial front end damage, consistent with hitting a pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police investigation established that the Audi had been travelling at speeds of over 45mph down Princes Avenue, a popular nightspot and which has a speed limit of 30mph.

Gough and Johnson, of Tanfield Grove, were arrested the next day. A search of the address revealed a small shard of glass in the washing machine which laboratory tests matched with the Audi.

A blood spot in the Audi was found to be a positive match for Gough.

PC Fiona Graham, from Humberside Police, said it was purely luck that no one was killed in what is a busy night-time area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Gough and Johnson demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of the woman and other pedestrians that day.

"I still cannot comprehend that they actively decided to continue driving off at speed, even after striking the woman with such force she was thrown a significant distance into the air before hitting the ground.

"This was a truly shocking incident, and their reckless actions could have easily resulted in further casualties.”

Gough was sentenced to five years and six months, and handed a lifetime driving ban, after he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury whilst disqualified, dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

Johnson, of Tanfield Grove in Hull was given nine months in prison, suspended for two years after she pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.