Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A heartwarming video shows how an autistic child with a love of the police helps to make his neighbourhood safer - by dressing as a cop and going on patrol.

Delightful video shows six-year-old Finley Bollen, dressed in a police uniform and hat and patrolling the streets to keep them safe. Finley, who has autism, ADHD and sensory processing disorder, even gets saluted as he goes about his duties.

Mum, Emma, says being a copper has 'transformed' him and his behaviours for the better. She said: "The cars slow down for him - he gets beeped, salutes and waves wherever he goes, everyone loves him! Wherever he goes wants to be the guy who looks after the safety of everything - keeping an eye on the road, he loves it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young boy's passion for policing started about a year ago, when he found a deep interest in blockages, road signs, road safety and police duties in his town of Clevedon, North Somerset.

But last month he decided to turn his hobby into a reality - as he patrols not only on the road he lives on, but also the local train station and anywhere he attends which needs an extra touch of safety.