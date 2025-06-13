Brides tortoise wears tuxedo and cruises down wedding aisle in a mini Audi as a groomsman
A couple made their special day even more memorable by having their pet tortoise ‘walk’ down the aisle as a groomsman.
Adorable video (click to play above) captures the moment when five year old tortoise, Tyrion, cruised down the aisle of Charlotte and Joe Dawson’s wedding, in a miniature replica of Charlotte's white Audi A1 - which had everybody laughing in the pews!
Handmade tux for pet tortoise
The beloved pet, seen in the clip above, even wore a bespoke handmade tuxedo for the occasion. Joe had given the Horsfield tortoise to Charlotte as a birthday gift four years ago, so including him in the wedding felt like the perfect choice.
Tortoise followed the dress code
Charlotte, a teaching assistant in Shaw, Oldham, said: "It was such a special day, we knew we wanted Tyrion there. We only spent eight months planning the wedding so we decided to just have our closest friends and family there. This of course had to include Tyrion and the reactions on the day were great!
"Everyone was laughing the whole time."
When they decided to include Tyrion in Joe's wedding party, they knew he had to be dressed in black tie like the rest of the groomsmen.
Fortunately, a friend of Charlotte's mother is a theatre costume designer and was able to quickly create a custom tuxedo for him for free.
Quirky pet had everyone laughing
The couple also realized that it might take a while for a tortoise to walk all the way down the aisle so they bought a remote-control car for him to cruise in instead.
Charlotte said: "The theme for the wedding was black tie for the men and shimmer and sparkles for the women and the pets had to follow it as well.
"So my mum's friend who worked in wardrobe at the Oldham Coliseum said she would make the tortoise his suit.
"This was no problem for her as she'd made clothes for Sir Ian McKellen!
"The car matched my own a white Audi A1 just for fun and my friend Becca drove him down the aisle to the song Ridin' by Chamillionaire."
