I live on Britain’s most dangerous junction - I’ve counted 13 crashes in six weeks
Terrifying doorbell footage shows multiple serious car crashes at "Britain's most dangerous junction".
The junction has seen cars flip in the air, collide with lorries and cause nearly £200,000 of damage over the last two months. Misleading give way signs and faded road markings are said to be to blame for the staggering number of collisions, as cars often fail to slow down in time.
The most recent accident happened on October 17, when a car and a van collided at the junction, along the A521 in Cheadle, Staffordshire, which connects to Draycott Cross Road.
Councillor Gary Bentley, whose camera captured the dramatic scenes, believes there’s been roughly 13 crashes since August alone.
He said: “We put it down to the faint lines. The council painted one line. But the crash last week was on the other side, where they didn’t paint. They only painted one side of the road. Who does that? I wanted the signs changing from give way to stop, that’s the minimum I want. We ideally want a set of traffic lights. That’s what I’m pushing for.”
Mark Deaville, cabinet member for strategic highways at Staffordshire County Council, said the crashes were being investigated.
He said: “Once we have all the information, we will look to see if any action is required at the location. Keeping our roads safe remains our priority and we do listen to residents and work with local communities if they have concerns about road safety in their area.”
