"I never blew 150 - you're lying?" Drink-drive burglar's shock as police reveal he's four times over the limit
The footage (above) shows the moment Billy Stratton, 22, blew 150 in a roadside breath test – which is more than four times the legal limit of 35mg – and insisted the police officer was lying.
A check on the Police National Computer (PNC) also revealed he was disqualified from driving until 2026. Stratton was caught driving a car he had stolen the night before. When police caught him driving the grey Fiat Punto, they pulled him over and noticed he smelt strongly of alcohol. He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of cannabis after 24 zip-locked ‘deal’ bags of the drug were found under the front passenger seat.
Enquiries by Norfolk Police revealed Stratton had entered a home in Lawn Avenue, Great Yarmouth, the previous evening via an unlocked door and helped himself to a set of car keys before driving off in the Fiat Punto.
Caught on CCTV
He was caught on CCTV at a McDonalds drive-through in the town using the stolen car the following night, before heading into Cambridgeshire where he was arrested. Stratton, of Chaucer Road, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, appeared at Norwich Crown Court where he was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for 18 months, and disqualified from driving for four years after previously admitting nine offences including burglary car theft, driving while disqualified and possession of cannabis.
He must complete a 10-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), 120 days alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement and a 12-month mental health treatment requirement. PC Joshua Yeomans, who made the arrest, said: “This was a good case of us being in the right time at the right place, unluckily for Stratton.”
