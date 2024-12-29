This video More videos

Watch this ‘what-the-cluck’ moment when a giant chicken nugget explodes, causing a ‘shower of red-hot chicken’ to burn a diner’s face.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV video footage (click to play above) of the bizarre snack attack shows the punter tucking into the tasty teardrop-shaped treat. But as he sinks his teeth into the deep-fried coxinha it explodes sending out a shower of its red-hot chicken filling sticking to his face like napalm.

The snack shop owner Christian de Souza Amaral stands open-mouthed in shock as the dazed customer tries to wipe the burning filling from his face. It later emerged that the customer, not named in local media, had been treated for burns to his mouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snack explodes and customer suffers burns in Curitiba, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. The cause of the snack explosion remains unknown. (NF/newsX) | NF/newsX

Amaral explained: "It went off with a sound like a tyre bursting. I was in shock watching the filling sticking to his face. It looked like a bomb."

He added: "We had already fried the coxinha and placed it in the display case. This guy was already there, he was a customer, and he said, 'The coxinha looks nice, doesn’t it?' and asked for one. It had only come out of the fryer about five minutes earlier when we handed it to him."

Bar staff in Curitiba, in the Brazilian state of Parana, on December 1, gave the customer emergency first aid but recommended he go to hospital. It is unclear, though, why the snack exploded so violently.

Coxinha nuggets are a popular Brazilian treat made from shredded chicken covered in breadcrumbs and batter which is then deep-fried.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bioscience expert Dr Laura Marise explained that if not handled properly, air can build up in the snacks and burst under pressure.