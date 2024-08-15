This video More videos

With many students receiving their A-level results today, watch reporter Lauren Tiller explain the Clearing process for 2024 - including how it works and when it starts and ends - while we list the Russell Group universities with places still available.

Students across the county will be receiving their A-level results today (August 15).

Students who have not quite received the grades they were hoping for, students who have done better than they expected or students who have not yet applied to university can use Clearing to secure a university place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we’ve outlined what Clearing is, how it works, when it starts and ends and the Russell Group universities with places available.

A student receives A-level results. | Peter Nicholls / Getty Images

What is Clearing?

Clearing is the process universities use to accept students on courses with places still available - which according to UCAS is over 30,000 courses.

How does Clearing work?

Students can apply for a course through Clearing if they’re not already holding a university or college offer, and the course still has places available.

Clearing can be used by students applying after June 30, students who didn’t receive any offers or none they wanted to accept, students who didn’t meet the conditions of their offers and who’ve declined their firm place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does clearing start and end?

Clearing opened on July 5 and will close on October 21 2024.

Which Russell Group universities have clearing places available?

If students are applying through clearing, and are looking for a place at a Russell Group university, here are the Russell Group universities currently advertising places for a September 2024 start.

University of Birmingham

University of Bristol

Cardiff University

Durham University

The University of Edinburgh

University of Exeter

University of Glasgow

King’s College London

University College London

University of Leeds

University of Liverpool

University of Manchester

Newcastle University

University of Nottingham

Queen Mary University, London

Queen’s University Belfast

University of Sheffield

University of Southampton

University of Warwick

University of York

Many universities who are not members of the Russell Group also have clearing places available.