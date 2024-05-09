Deer runs out from bushes and across busy main road causing car to swerve in nerve-wracking footage
Footage shows the moment a deer ran across a busy road and bumped into a car.
Driver Jeffrey Wang was on the outskirts of Aberdeen on May 8 when the animal bolted from trees at the side of the road.
The deer ran in front of an approaching vehicle and made contact with the red car in front of Jeffrey's. Thankfully, the deer did not seem to be hurt in the incident. He captured the action on the C89C road on his dashcam at around 8pm.
Jeffrey, who works as a piano teacher, said: "I was driving home from work approaching the A944 road to leave Aberdeen. I’m used to seeing wildlife on the country roads when it’s dark, so I’m usually on the lookout for it. But I’d never seen a deer run out onto the road in this area, which is an urban area, as well as being in broad daylight with a constant stream of cars on the road.
"My initial reaction was to slow down to make room for the deer, as I expected the deer to run past the back of the car, so I was quite shocked when it barged into the side of the vehicle. It does seem to have made brief contact with the car, but fortunately not enough to cause noticeable damage to the car or deer. The red car carried on driving as normal afterwards."