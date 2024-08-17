Disgruntled Sussex resident got tired of council not filling in potholes so he packed them with flowers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harry Smith-Haggett, 22, was so annoyed by the potholes plaguing his town that he started filling them – with flowers. The landscape gardener has created what he has dubbed as ‘pretty potholes’ and shared his activities on social media.
Council filled in the ‘pretty’ potholes
Harry, founder of the decorating and landscaping firm HSH Services, said: "The road standards around me had been winding me up for quite some time. I thought if I did something it might help the council get a shift on."
Harry has made four pretty potholes so far - all of which Horsham District Council, in Sussex, have since tarmacked over. Harry said: "It might just be a coincidence but all the planted ones have been tarmacked already so it might actually be working."
Potholes have ‘bothered me so much’
Harry buys the little flower plants from Homebase out of his own pocket and even made custom pink high-vis jackets with "pretty pot holes" written in the back. Harry said: "I don't mind paying for it myself because it has bothered me so much.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.