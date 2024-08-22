Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dramatic dashcam and body-worn camera footage shows the moment when a specialist Roads Policing Unit brought a reckless driver to a stop before anyone was hurt.

Footage (click to play above) shows the specialist skills and tactics that were used to bring a dangerous Audi driver to a stop before anyone was hurt. Officers in marked and unmarked vehicles formed a plan as they discretely followed a white Audi A3 - which was driving at speeds of up to 93mph. Information suggested the Audi driver was a non-licence holder who had failed to stop for police elsewhere in the country a few days before.

Dramatic footage shows reckless Audi driver get boxed in by police | Notts Police

Reckless overtaking to avoid police

Officers deployed a stinger device, which the driver tried to avoid, but it had the desired effect and punctured his nearside tyre. However, despite officers activating their lights and sirens, the driver failed to stop. He increased his speed, reaching up to 93mph, recklessly overtook vehicles, and drove head-on towards oncoming traffic, forcing other motorists to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Deflated tyre slowed him down

After about a minute, the Audi’s tyre began to shred and it slowed to a speed of 30mph. The roads policing unit now had three tactical pursuit and containment (TPAC) vehicles in formation to perform a box tactic on the Audi to bring it to a stop, during the pursuit through Lincolnshire. One car was positioned in front of the Audi, with a second placed to its right side, and the third behind it. As the officers started to tighten their box around the Audi, the driver showed his intent to evade capture by driving onto the grass verge and repeatedly tried to get past the police car in front.

Drove into a ditch

However, the officer positioned his car to prevent this. The driver was eventually stopped when he collided with the back of the car and drove into a shallow ditch. Within seconds he was safely detained and arrested. Timothy Hart, aged 48, of Alexandra Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire, was subsequently charged in relation to the incident which happened on the afternoon of Monday 12 August. Hart went on to plead guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 12 months when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on Tuesday 13 August.