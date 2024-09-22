Harrowing CCTV shows driver crashing into cyclist leaving him fatally injured before fleeing UK for four years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Harrowing CCTV shows the moment a callous driver crashed into a cyclist - leaving him fatally injured - before he fled the country for four years.
Dad-of-three and volunteer charity worker Andel Goulbourne, 59, was catapulted 100ft (30m) through the air after being hit by Kashif Khan in Saltley, Birmingham.
Goulbourne was struck by the grey BMW M135i coming in the opposite direction on Washwood Heath Road at around 11pm on July 30 2020. He was pronounced dead at the roadside despite the best efforts of paramedics while Khan fled the scene.
Khan immediately bought a one-way flight to Dubai, leaving the UK four hours later, and remained on the run for four years. Detectives established Khan had been driving the car from fingerprints on a drinks can and a discarded receipt.
Kashif Khan, 28, of Erdington, Birmingham, was arrested when he returned to the UK on July 2 2024. On September 19 2024, at Birmingham Crown Court, Khan pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to six years in prison. He was also banned from driving for almost 13 years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.