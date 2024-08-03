This video More videos

Watch the moment a ‘drug courier’ led police on a 120mph chase and drove on the wrong side of a dual carriageway.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old ‘drug courier’ was driving southbound on the A43 near Towcester on April 6, this year, when his Mercedes activated ANPR cameras. Officers pulled in front of his car before displaying the ‘follow me’ sign in the rear window of their marked police car - but instead of stopping, he sped off.

120mph police chase

Klajdi Tafa’s driving became more dangerous and reckless as he drove at speeds of up to 120mph and went the wrong way round a roundabout before he joined the northbound carriageway of the A43. Officers abandoned pursuit due to safety concerns, but Tafa continued to try to evade arrest. He then crashed into the central reservation before fleeing from the car into nearby fields and through a river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

60 ‘immature’ cannabis plants in the boot

The police helicopter and police dogs were called and Tafa was tracked to the river near Silverstone village, where he was arrested, soaking wet. Following a search of the crashed Mercedes, officers found more than 60 immature cannabis plants in individual plant pots in the boot of the car.

He appeared at Northampton Crown Court on July 17 to be sentenced, after he pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, driving without third party insurance and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug – namely cannabis.

‘Drug courier’ scared of police

In his formal police interview, Tafa provided a brief prepared statement in which he admitted that he was “acting as a courier under direction” and was “scared of being arrested by the police for cannabis in the vehicle, which is why I panicked and drove dangerously.”

He also admitted that it “was stupid of me” and that was “really sorry for my action and wish to express my remorse”, according to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dangerous driver jailed

Arresting officer PC Charlie Brown of the Roads Policing Team said: “Klajdi Tafa, both selfishly and recklessly, put the lives of innocent road users at risk in a bid to save himself and protect the drugs he was transporting. Reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads continues to be a priority for our team, and I am pleased that the courts have helped to remove another dangerous driver from our roads.”