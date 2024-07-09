Euro 24: Video shows fake football shirts on sale as police seize £98k of counterfeit kit and arrest 8
Bodycam footage shows the moment police discover thousands of pounds worth of counterfeit football shirts on sale in a shop.
Fake football kits worth a £98,300 estimated loss to the industry have been seized by the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU).
A total of eight people have been arrested for offences relating to the sale and distribution of counterfeit goods.
Five people were arrested during raids at a shop and five residential addresses in Camden, north London. Around 6,000 counterfeit items, including £9,600 worth of Euro 2024 shirts, were seized. Those arrested have been released under investigation.
Raids at a shop and residential address in Haslemere, Surrey, resulted in shirts worth £50,000 being seized. A man was arrested and released under investigation.
In Sheffield, officers seized £25,000 worth of counterfeit products including football kits. A man was arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.
Clothing worth £13,700 was also seized from a storage unit in Enfield, north London, during a warrant executed in connection to the sale of counterfeit football shirts on Facebook Marketplace. A man was arrested and received a caution, a condition of which was to take down the Facebook Marketplace seller profile.
