This video More videos

Watch drone footage of flames and smoke pouring from the roof of a massive factory building - as nearby residents were advised to keep their windows shut.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic drone footage shows flames and smoke pouring from the roof of a massive factory building in a town centre.

The footage was captured by Spears Security Ltd on September 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 30 firefighters are tackling the blaze at the derelict building and nearby residents have been told to keep their windows shut. Six appliances are in attendance, with Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service being assisted by crews from Wyre Forest, Bromsgrove, Droitwich, Stourbridge and Haden Cross stations.

The fire service has asked motorists and the public to avoid the affected area - Park Lane in Kidderminster - due to congestion.

In a photo shared by the fire service, flames can be seen engulfing multiple storeys of the building, with boarded windows burnt through.

Factory building on fire. | X / @HWFireControl