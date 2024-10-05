Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Survivors of a horrific plane crash at an infant school have shared their memories of watching their classmates die, 80 years ago, in a new TV documentary about the Freckleton Air Disaster.

In an exclusive half hour TV programme, Shots! TV looks back at one of Lancashire’s biggest historic tragedies, when an American bomber plane crashed into an infant school during a freak storm, on August 23, 1944.

A plane fragment from the Freckleton Air Disaster, which Angela Procter's mother kept since the tragedy. | Lucinda Herbert

Where can I watch the Freckleton Air Disaster documentary?

The documentary will also be aired on Shots! TV on Sunday 06th October 2024 at 8PM (GMT). Watch on Freeview channel 262 (previously 267) and Freely channel 565.

A new documentary about the Freckleton Air Disaster - 80 years on is available to watch on Shots! TV | Shots! TV

‘It all went very dark’

80 years on from the disaster, Lucinda Herbert meets with the two only remaining survivors from the infant school - Ruby Currell and David Madden, who remember the incident with shocking detail. Both now in their 80’s, the pair recall the moments when ‘it all went very dark’ and ‘very noisy’...but reflect on the reasons they think they may have survived the terrible incident.

Boy ran through flaming doorway

“I just wanted to go outside, so I ran,” recalls Mr Madden, who had to run through a flaming doorway to leave the burning building. Meanwhile, Mrs Currell explains that she ‘hid under a desk’, until she was rescued.

Collective heartache

Angela Procter wasn’t born when tragedy struck the village, yet she tells Shots! TV why it has always been firmly in her thoughts. Among the victims was Georgina Lonsdale, the four-year-old elder sister Angela never knew. Angela was born early in 1945, but the tale of the sister she lost and the lasting mark the tragedy left on the village have been clear memories for her for as long as she can remember. Now she has written a book about her family’s experiences, called Children Of The Storm.

Ruby pays tribute to her classmates who were killed 80 years ago. | Lucinda Herbert

The documentary reflects on the past 80 years, and how the people of Freckleton came together to overcome their heartache, and also forged life-long friendships with the USA Air Force personnel who did everything they could to re-build the village.

Angela Procter and Ruby Currell reminisce in the Freckleton Air Disaster documentary on Shots! TV. | Lucinda Herbert / Shots! TV

In the programme, Shots! TV also attend an emotive memorial service, held at the Holy Trinity Church in Freckleton, where a beautiful tribute took place in memory of the 61 people who perished in the disaster.

Documentary weekend on Shots! TV

Watch The Freckleton Air Disaster: 80 Years On - The Documentary on Shots! TV, on Sunday 06 October 2024 at 8PM (GMT), as part of a documentary special weekend. It is available on Freeview channel 262 (Previously 267) and Freely channel 565.