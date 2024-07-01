Hairstylist creates a miniature football stadium on client's head for UEFA Euro 2024

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 29th Jun 2024, 22:45 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 10:37 BST
Watch as a hair stylist creates the ultimate UEFA Euro 2024 head art - a mini football stadium - in this fascinating video.

A hairdressing whizz has shared a unique and creative video where he transforms a client’s head into a miniature football stadium.

The incredible hair art has everything a life-sized pitch does—tiny players, goalposts, and even fans made from hair!

A hair artist created a miniature football stadium on a client's head. | WooGlobe

It’s the ideal style for watching UEFA Euros 2024. The video highlights not only Edinaldo's incredible skill and creativity but also his dedication to pushing the boundaries of traditional hairstyling. "This idea came up through a game with crazy hairstyles," the hair artist, from São Paulo, Brazil, commented.

