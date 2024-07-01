This video More videos

Watch the heart-warming moment a 93-year-old woman surprises her best friend of 88 years who she hasn't seen for six years.

A touching video captures the moment when Lucy Shepherd, 26, took her nan, Rita, 93, to surprise her best friend of 88 years. The life-long pals haven't been able to see each other due to the pandemic and their advanced age.

Lucy Shepherd, 26, took her nan, Rita, 93, to surprise her best friend, Jean Wood, 94, who she hadn't seen since 2018. | SWNS

Rita kept telling Lucy she wanted to go see Jean Wood, 94, who she hadn't seen since 2018, and told her she would get a taxi to meet her. And on June 18, 2024, Rita and Jean reunited for the first time and spent three hours catching up over a cuppa.

Rita Shepherd, a grandmother of three, from Wanstead, east London, said: "I had a wonderful day with a wonderful friend. We have never had any arguments and always enjoyed each other's company. I am very lucky to have a loyal friend for 88 years.”

They would both email and talk on the phone but Rita made it her mission to see Jean. Lucy said: “Grandma doesn't have a car anymore so it restricts them.”