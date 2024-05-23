Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as police officers, who stood between members of the public and the man during the attack, attempt to disarm him.

Bodycam footage shows the dramatic moment a knife-wielding man stabs two police officers during a foot pursuit.

Mohamed Rahman, 25, stabbed PC Joseph Gerrard in the neck and chest and PC Alannah Mulhall in the arm while intoxicated on September 16 2022. Gerrard and Mulhall have this week been nominated for a Police Federation Police Bravery award.

A member of the public can be seen informing officers Rahman had shown him a knife. Rahman had taken his portable charger from him. Police pursue Rahman with pepper spray and tasers but cannot contain him. Rahman then used a kitchen knife to attack the officers during the incident which started in Shaftesbury Avenue before moving to Leicester Square, London. Both Gerrard and Mulhall, who were taken to hospital for surgery, returned to duty in 2023.

