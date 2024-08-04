This video More videos

Shocking video shows looters raiding a supermarket in Manchester during chaotic protests in the city.

Mask-clad men are heard chanting 'England' and 'Oh, Tommy Tommy' in reference to far-right activist Tommy Robinson as others emerge with arms full of bottles of wine from the Sainsbury's store in Piccadilly Gardens. One man is heard encouraging looters, shouting: "Go get the beers!"

The footage was filmed by Jake Land, a 29-year-old factory worker who was visiting Manchester from Buxton in the Peak District to do some clothes shopping when the chaos kicked off.

Police gather outside the Sainsbury’s local that was targeted by looters. | Getty Images

"I was shocked... I couldn’t believe the scenes today," he said. "It was meant to be a peaceful protest but you could see the mobs in masks that ruined this and used it as an excuse to loot and cause harm.

"It was a drinking session to loot and to cause havoc while the [actual] cause hasn’t been recognised by these mobs."