Mallorca airport flooding: Man stands knee deep in water on runway and rain gushes through duty-free ceiling

By Jessica Martin
Published 12th Jun 2024, 11:42 BST
Watch as rain pours from the airport's windows and ceilings while travellers wait in long queues.

Dramatic video shows high flood waters on the runway, as well as leaking ceilings, at Majorca airport.

A man can be seen standing knee deep in water with a plane behind him. Water is also seen seemingly streaming from windows and the ceiling in duty-free.

Flights couldn’t take off and land at Palma de Mallorca Airport on June 11 due to the flooding. There was a reported rainfall of nearly 5cm (2in) per hour.

Mallorca airport flooding sees high flood water on runway. | EL MUNDO

Aena, the operator of Palma de Mallorca Airport, said: "Palma de Mallorca Airport has temporarily paralysed operations due to the impact of a strong storm, due to the impossibility of operating safely."

Transport minister Oscar Puente said planes at the airport were grounded and inbound flights were rerouted to different airports, before operations were later resumed. Aena recommends that travellers check with their airline before going to the airport.

