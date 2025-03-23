Terrifying moment man with combat knife walks through city centre in broad daylight

The man can be seen walking along the pavement in the city centre with a combat knife.

Dramatic footage shows the moment police arrested a man with a knife in Birmingham City Centre.

Police say they were called to the Bath Row area on March 3, after city centre partners reported a man carrying a weapon at around 8:30am.

After city centre officers, supported by armed colleagues and police rushed to the scene, the knife was seized and the man, Peter McLean was arrested.

The 43-year-old, from Birmingham, was charged with possession of a bladed article and pleaded guilty at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court. On March 12, he was sentenced to six months in prison.

Inspector Dan Thomas, from Birmingham Police, said: “Outstanding joint work between our officers and city centre partners has seen a dangerous weapon taken off the streets and a man jailed for carrying it. Our teams are working tirelessly to keep the public safe, and we will always act on intelligence provided to us.”

If you’re concerned about suspicious activity, or any issues around anti-social behaviour and drug use, contact the police via Live Chat or 101. The public can use Crimestoppers to anonymously report crime. In an emergency, always call 999.