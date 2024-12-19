Meet Billie Jean the roaming rescue chicken given a high vis jacket - to help her cross the road
Rescue chicken Billie Jean likes to roam near her home at The Railway Inn at the village of Cam in Gloucestershire. But landlady Sharron Brimble said their loving animal, who is well-known with the regulars, has begun to 'wonder a little bit further afield than the garden'.
So they decided to get a special high vis jacket - to ensure drivers are made aware of Billie Jean when she goes on her adventures.
Sharron said: "We've had a few comments on Facebook saying that they were worried about Billie Jean crossing the road.
"So we decided to get her a high vis jacket! She's a real character and likes to be on her own - she doesn’t like to be around any other chickens."
She added: "Billie Jean likes to be fed, particularly cheese crackers sometimes when she comes into the pub. We hope this keeps her safe!"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.