Watch members on both sides of the House clapping Craig Mackinlay MP on his return to parliament.

Video shows the emotional moment Conservative MP, Craig Mackinlay, was welcomed back to Parliament with a standing ovation after losing his hands and feet to sepsis.

Members rose to their feet and applauded when Mr Mackinlay, MP for South Thanet, entered the House of Commons chamber.

Mr Mackinlay was admitted to hospital in septic shock in September 2023 and was put in a 16-day induced coma. He was given a 5 per cent chance of survival. The MP had a quadruple amputation and now has prosthetic limbs. Mr Mackinlay has joked he wants to be known as the “bionic MP”.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “When children come to parliament’s fantastic education centre, I want them to be pulling their parents’ jacket or skirts or their teacher and saying: ‘I want to see the bionic MP today’.”

Mr Mackinlay still plans to fight the next election in his Kent constituency.