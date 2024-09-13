Northern Lights: Stunning timelapse video shows Aurora Borealis light up the Lake District
Stunning timelapse (click to play above) shows the Northern Lights as they dazzled above Blea Tarn, a valley in the lake district. Photographer, Gregg Wolstenholme captured the incredible solar phenomenon between 12:45 and 1:30am, in Ambleside.
Will the Aurora Borealis be visible again tonight?
Meteorologists said there could be another chance of seeing the aurora on Friday but it would be weaker. Simon King, the lead BBC weather presenter and meteorologist, posted on X on Friday morning: “With solar activity remaining fairly high over the next couple of days, there’s another chance for aurora early tonight. Need to look to northern sky, away from light pollution and use a camera/phone (more sensitive to the light than our eyes).”
