Police officer finds wanted man and yells “I’ve got two kids, I’ve played hide and seek many times!”
This officer shows a sense of humour, as he detains a wanted man who has been hiding from police and says 'I’ve got two kids, I’ve played hide and seek many times!' In the ultimate hide-and-seek win , the cop found a man who had been on the run for five days, urgently wanted on recall to prison, hiding under a bed in a house in Dogsthorpe. In a humorous video, Cambridgeshire Police have shared some of their hide and seek WINS - including a man who had been evading police for six months in relation to a kidnap, and on a separate occasion, the discovery of a cannabis factory.
They shared more examples of ‘hide and seek WINS’ including shutting down a shop in Whittlesey that was selling illicit vapes and discovering £250k worth of illicit cigarettes and tobacco in shipping containers at a storage unit and also hidden behind a secret wall in a city centre shop.
Posting on YouTube, a spokesperson writes: “Our Neighbourhood Support Team have had their skills tested a few times this week and won on each occasion!”
