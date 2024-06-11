Pro-Palestine activists vandalise Barclays bank branches in protest against Israel weapons trade
and live on Freeview channel 276
The footage shows how all the windows at a Barclays Bank branch were smashed apart, and red paint was sprayed across buildings, in a co-ordinated UK-wide attack by pro-Palestine protesters. The activists were responsible for extreme vandalism against 20 branches, including Bury and Stockport in Greater Manchester, where even the ATM machines had been smashed.
In Edinburgh, rocks inscribed with the names of Palestinians killed in Gaza were thrown through the windows of a Barclays branch, and a number of banks across London and Bristol were also vandalised. A spokesperson for Palestine Action said: “Barclays is funding the crises of climate collapse and genocide in Palestine. Decades of polite campaigning, petitions, letter writing and lobbying MPs have failed. We will continue to escalate until Barclays pulls its finger out and stops funding genocide and climate destruction.”
A spokesperson for Barclays said: “We provide vital financial services to US, UK and European public companies that supply defence products to Nato and its allies. Barclays does not directly invest in these companies. While we support the right to protest, we ask that campaigners do so in a way which respects our customers, colleagues and property.''
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.