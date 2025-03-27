RAF Puma HC.Mk 2 helicopters to fly over parts of the UK today - full list of locations and timings
RAF Puma HC.Mk 2 helicopters will fly over parts of the UK today (March 27) as part of their Farewell Flight.
The Puma is used in a variety of combat roles, including the tactical movement of troops, weapons, ammunition and stores on the battlefield alongside the extraction of casualties and in response to medical emergencies on the frontline.
The Royal Air Force says the retirement of the Puma will "enable avoidance of additional in-service costs" and enable the introduction of its replacement as soon as possible.
A new H145 helicopter will enter service next year and be deployed in both Cyprus and Brunei in support of British forces.
Flypast locations and timings - March 27 2025
• RAF Valley - 0930
• Manchester Barton - 1021
• Catterick - 1100
• RAF Leeming - 1105 (Shut down, refuel)
• Stafford - 1323
• National Memorial Arboretum - 1332
• Syerston - 1351
• Newark Air Museum - 1355
• Cranwell - 1402
• Marham - 1427 (Shut down, refuel)
• Honington - 1604
• IWM Duxford - 1622
• Kensington Palace - 1647
• RAF Museum Hendon - 1651
• PJHQ - 1656
• Halton - 1707
• High Wycombe - 1712
• John Radcliffe Hospital - 1721
• London Oxford Airport / Kidlington - 1724
• RAF Brize Norton - 1732
• Shrivenham - 1735
• Benson - 1750
