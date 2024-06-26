Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass at the Prime Minister’s constituency home in Kirby Sigston, North Yorkshire Police said.

The men were detained at around 12.40pm before being escorted off the property and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

The force added that the men included one 52-year-old from London, one 43-year-old from Bolton, one 21-year-old from Manchester, and one 20-year-old from Chichester. They remain in police custody and inquiries are ongoing.

A video has been released by protest group Youth Demand showing a young man entering the Prime Minister’s property and appearing to defecate in a lake.

The group said the action was a “parting gift” for the Prime Minister and the Conservative Government.

Youth Demand describes itself as a campaign calling for an arms embargo on Israel, as well as for the Government to revoke all new oil and gas licences granted since 2021.

Earlier this year the Prime Minister condemned the group after it staged a demonstration outside the home of Labour leader Keir Starmer. The demonstrators hung a banner outside Sir Keir’s house that read: “Starmer stop the killing” surrounded by red hand prints.

