Watch business-owner Rob Wood discuss the council’s request for him to demolish a homemade Mediterranean rooftop garden he created with his 3-year-old niece - which is loved by the community and is even deterring anti-social behaviour - after they said it could pose potential risks in the area.

A homemade rooftop garden tackling anti-social behaviour and a 'haven for wildlife' has been ordered to be taken down by the local council - over health and safety fears.

Rob Wood, 53, created the well-loved Mediterranean roof garden at his business Broadsands Beach Watersports Centre in Paignton, Devon, with the help of his 3-year-old niece Dolce.

Rob, who leases the building from Torbay Council, says the roof garden has even been deterring anti-social behaviour. However, the council says any modifications to leased buildings "must comply with planning, structural safety, and health and safety regulations". Despite the garden not being open to the public, the council say it could pose potential risks in the area and was made without prior permission.

Robert Wood, 53, owner of Broadsands Beach Watersports Centre, Paignton, Devon faces a demolition order by Torbay Council as he has been asked to take down his rooftop garden that is loved by the community. | Daniel Dayment / SWNS

The team have taken onboard some of the council's recommendations to improve safety - including installing a no access sign, taking away a table and chairs so people won't come up but can see the garden from the ground.

Rob explained the general consensus in the community is to 'not give up' and 'keep on fighting' to save their garden from the council's ordered demolition.

Broadsands Beach Watersports Centre has not yet received a formal enforcement notice, just a request to remove the garden.

Rob, whose background is in civil engineering, said: "It's health and safety gone mad! We poured our heart and soul into this just for us to be told to take it down. I’m devastated. Kids were drinking cider, all that kind of stuff, it was always awash with beer cans on a Sunday morning.

"We are hoping we won't have to get rid of all of it. If they have an issue with it, why can't they come and say 'can we do this instead?'”